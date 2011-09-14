Jail Inmate Back in Custody After Failing to Return from Temporary Leave

The man had received court approval to sign out for a medical appointment

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has tracked down a jail inmate who failed to return Tuesday from a medical appointment while on court-granted temporary leave.

Richard Orville Draeger, 55, was arrested without incident Wednesday night on the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. Draeger was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held without bail.

Charges are pending related to Draeger’s failure to return to jail, Sugars said.

Draeger, 55, had been in custody since Aug. 10 for failure to appear on drunken driving charges, and has several pending cases related to drunken driving.

Sugars said a judge signed a court order allowing Draeger to leave the jail from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday for the appointment.

Draeger was signed out of the jail by a friend who was going to transport him to his appointment, Sugars said, but Draeger’s friend called the Sheriff’s Department after noon to report that Draeger had not gone to the appointment and could not be located.

Sugars said Draeger had signed an escape clause before his release notifying him that failure to return would constitute an escape — an additional violation.

