Jazz at the Plaza Continues Every Thursday Through October

La Cumbre Plaza will provide music and wine tasting with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits

Fall is setting in and bringing some beautiful evenings to Santa Barbara and the perfect climate to enjoy Jazz at the Plaza, a local favorite at La Cumbre Plaza.

Thursday evenings throughout September and October will feature live complimentary music from local musicians along with a wine and food tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.

Each week, crowds gather to enjoy great music, and to help set the mood select Santa Barbara County vintners are presenting a wine tasting for $15 per person that includes an appetizer plate from Marmalade Café. All proceeds benefit local nonprofits, including Angels Bearing Gifts, the Santa Barbara Dance Institute and Special Olympics.

Click here for more information and to view the complete schedule.

» Sept. 15 — Lois Mahalia, Daniel Gehrs Winery

» Sept. 22 — Big Time Boogie Woogie Orchestra, Bridlewood Estate Winery

» Sept. 29 — Gina Eckstine, Martian Ranch & Vineyard

» Oct. 6 — Chuck Flores Quartet, Baehner-Fournier

» Oct. 13 — Vocal Point & Jazz All Stars, Daniel Gehrs Winery

» Oct. 20 — Ejé, Flying Goat Cellars

» Oct. 27 — Pearla Batalla, Tercero Wines

Spend the evening enjoying the sounds of talented musicians while relaxing with tastes of locally grown wine and delicious foods — and it’s all for a good cause.

Seating is available but limited on a first-come basis. Feel free to bring a chair. Food and wine tasting ($15) is optional; tickets are only available at the event. Music is complimentary.

— Mary Lynn Harms is the marketing manager for La Cumbre Plaza.