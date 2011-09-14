Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to Go with the Flow for Santa Barbara Creek Week

Events and activities for all ages are planned beginning Saturday

By Liz Smith for the City of Santa Barbara | September 14, 2011 | 9:12 p.m.

Creek Week, scheduled for Sept. 17-25, is an annual celebration of local watersheds, and an opportunity for the community to learn more about local creeks through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

This year, Creek Week festivities will kick off Saturday to coincide with Coastal Cleanup Day, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25.

This 12th annual event aims to raise awareness of the many ways to enjoy, protect and restore local watersheds.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, the county Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria and UCSB, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations.

Included in the weeklong calendar of more than 20 Creek Week events will be creek and beach clean-ups, habitat restoration efforts, guided nature walks, project tours and more.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, community members are invited to the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center for a presentation by local historian Neal Graffy on “The Search for Water” in Santa Barbara. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, join the Creeks Division and COAST for a Walking Wednesdays tour of Mission Creek restoration and fish passage projects from Oak Park to the Upper Caltrans Channel. At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, join the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division and Horny Toad Activewear for a cleanup of the Mission Creek Lagoon.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, click here or call 897-2606.

— Liz Smith is the creeks outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

