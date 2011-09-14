Santa Barbara School District Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
17 local high-schoolers will compete for more than $34 million in scholarships
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | September 14, 2011 | 9:29 p.m.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program announced Wednesday the names of 16,000 semifinalists for 2012.
The semifinalists will continue in the competition for 8,300 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $34 million that will be offered in the spring.
The following is a list of semifinalists from the Santa Barbara Unified School District:
San Marcos High School
David McBride
Santa Barbara High School
Cyrus Caretto
Olivia Walker
Dos Pueblos High School
Shandeep Ahdi
Jacqueline Botts
Phoebe Bradbury
Sophie Darcy
Vy-Luan Huynh
Shen Meinhold
Waiman Meinhold
Justin Morris
Benjamin Sutton
Laura Voyen
Connie Wang
Chloe Warinner
Jacob Wiener
Michael Yi
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.