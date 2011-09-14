Sanchez Interviewed By San Bernardino City Council for Police Chief Job

The Santa Barbara police chief is reportedly one of two finalists for the position

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez was interviewed by the San Bernardino City Council in closed session Wednesday as one of two finalists being considered for the city’s police chief position.

Sanchez reportedly did not apply for the job, but was solicited for the position by San Bernardino Mayor Pat Morris, after former Police Chief Keith Kilmer announced his intention to retire in March.

Sanchez told members of his department in August that he was being considered for the San Bernardino position.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, Morris’ two finalists are Sanchez and Phoenix police Cmdr. Robert Handy. Under the San Bernardino City Charter, whomever Morris appoints would be subject to City Council approval.

Sanchez makes $194,000 per year as chief of the 142-officer force in Santa Barbara. With the job in San Bernardino, he would make $213,000 annually. That police force has 300 sworn officers covering a city of 210,000 residents in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County.

Sanchez, who was hired as Santa Barbara’s police chief in 2000, is grappling with the investigation of alleged embezzlement by the department’s longtime business manager. Karen Flores, a 22-year civilian employee, was arrested Aug. 5 on suspicion of embezzling more than $100,000 from the parking citation system. Search warrant documents show the theft could total more than $700,000.

Before his Santa Barbara post, Sanchez served as chief of the San Rafael Police Department and is a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.