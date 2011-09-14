Tim Durnin: Education Key to Long-Term Solution for Prescription Drug Abuse

Knowing the choices and informing the people choosing will help stem the tide of addiction

[Noozhawk’s note: This column is part of Noozhawk’s 12-day, six-week special investigative series, Prescription for Abuse.]

When I was first informed about Noozhawk’s special series on prescription drug abuse, I was enthusiastic and taken in. It is compelling journalism.

There are few people who have not been touched by this topic, and I am no exception. I have seen lives destroyed, watched helplessly as friends have spiraled into addiction, losing everything, and I have witnessed medications exchanged as casually as candy.

There are countless tragedies, deeply personal stories that underscore the significance of this undertaking. It is timely and important work.

In the time that has transpired, I have done a lot of reading. I am not an investigative journalist, so my contribution is limited to what I have discovered therein. In spite of this limitation, a number of important and notable themes emerged.

| Prescription for Abuse | Complete Series Index |

First, the two most common responses to the problem of prescription drug abuse seem to be legislation and the creation of nonprofits. And while these efforts are commendable, they alone will not be enough to battle our culture’s excesses and afflictions.

The most significant theme I discovered is the almost universal desire to identify a villain. As with any social ill, a good villain makes comprehending and understanding the problem more palatable. We find comfort in knowing the problem will be solved by conquering that villain.

Unfortunately, the villain with prescription drugs is not so easily identified. Yes, there are bad doctors and prescription mills, but I believe they are the exception. Their demise will have little impact on the problem.

It occurs to me that in the case of prescription drug abuse, creating villains could be counterproductive to the cause. Attacking villains lets us ignore our relative complacency and even our complicity. As a culture, we have much for which we need to answer.

Addiction of any kind offers a special kind of challenge, but prescription drug addiction is even more complex. There is a vast sea of gray where, at some arbitrary bearing, reasonable use of prescription drugs drifts into the currents of addiction. Coupled with the fact that drugs are generally prescribed for real medical issues, and we have the perfect storm.

I would like to say with certainty that I would choose chronic pain over addiction, but I cannot. I have never borne the burden of relentless ache and hurt. Therein is the dilemma. It often boils down to the choice between the methods of one’s suffering — pain or addiction. Which would I choose?

All addiction must ultimately surrender to that one troublesome word: choice. Anyone who has confronted or combated addiction knows this all too well. Addicts make choices in deference to logic, overwhelming evidence and their own self-interest. Trying to help is most often an exasperating exercise in futility and failure, which is why I believe projects like this are so essential.

We must inform the choices and the individuals doing the choosing, including ourselves. Education will combat our cultural complacency to the ubiquitous availability of prescription drugs. Exposure to the consequences will give our young people pause. Truth will give us some foothold against the rising tide of prescription drug addiction.

Noozhawk’s efforts are to be applauded, but more important, they should be shared. I cannot overstate the value of informing choices, something we can all do to contribute to a long-term solution. That is the real value in the tremendous work done by the journalists involved in this project. I believe their contributions, and others like them, are our greatest hope.

| Prescription for Abuse | Complete Series Index |

— Tim Durnin is a father and husband. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for comments, discussion, criticism, suggestions and story ideas.