BizHawk: Geologic Consulting Firm Leases State Street Offices

Pacifica Commercial Realty has announced that Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc., a national geologic consulting firm, has leased a 2,861-square-foot space at 3916 State St., Suites 1A-1B, just off of La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara.

Pacifica executive vice president Mark Mattingly represented Stephens.

The property’s landlord was represented by Hayes Commercial Group’s Francois DeJohn and Christos Celmayster.

EmCare, Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System and Fidelity National Title also lease space in the 21,492-square foot-complex.

TE Connectivity Leaving Carpinteria

About 100 employees at TE Connectivity’s Carpinteria location will lose their jobs after parent Tyco Electronics announced the shutdown of South Coast manufacturing operations, according to published reports.

The company, formerly known as Kilovac, intends to leave its 550 Linden Ave. facility by the end of 2013, and representatives from Tyco said layoffs would happen in stages. The Kilovac name had been around since the 1970s before it was sold in 1995. Kilovac’s successor was then bought by Swiss-firm Tyco a decade ago.

TE Connectivity makes engine management parts for automotive suppliers and technology for other industries such as telecommunications. The Carpinteria branch makes parts for airplanes and boats.

The news comes just weeks after Magellan’s Travel Supply announced it would send about 75 jobs to Denver in a corporate reshuffle. Salaries and housing prices on the South Coast were some of the reasons Magellan’s parent company cited in moving more business to its Colorado home base.

Winehound Wanders Uptown

It’s officially official: The Winehound is going to pack up its Chapala Street digs for a new spot at La Cumbre Plaza, between See’s Candies and Chipotle across from the Macy’s side of the Outer State Street mall.

In an email sent to customers Wednesday, the owners said the new area should provide ample parking, unlike the downtown location. The new shop should open sometime next month after some interior renovations.

Winehound remains open on 1221 Chapala St. in preparation for the move.

El Encanto Nabs Bacara Catering Head

The revitalization process of the El Encanto Hotel continues with the appointment of David Sigman as director of catering.

Sigman is local talent, most recently from Bacara Resort & Spa, where he also held the director of catering title. Before that, he was general manager of the renovated Wine Cask restaurant and Intermezzo Bar Cafe in downtown Santa Barbara.

Orient-Express Hotels, the company behind the El Encanto project, wooed Laura McIver from the Canary Hotel this summer to be general manager. The roughly 13,000-square-foot hotel off of Alameda Padre Serra overlooking Santa Barbara is scheduled to open in March.

CAC Launches New Website

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will get a new website soon with the help of Mission Web Marketing, that company has announced.

Holly Carmody, CAC’s central administrative services director, said families served by the organization would be better assisted with easy access to important information.

“The new design quickly communicates who we are and how we help low-income families in Santa Barbara County,” she said.

Mission Web’s president, Eric Petersen, said in a news release that an up-to-date web presence would stimulate community involvement and donations for the commission.

“The primary goal for the new CAC website is to make it much easier for Central Coast residents to find information about various low-income services available to them,” Petersen said.

BizHawk is published each Friday and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your news by emailing items to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk contributing writer Zac Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.