Posted on September 14, 2012 | 1:31 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Doris V. Spink, 88, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 10, 2012. She was born Jan. 27, 1924.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 18, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels-Goleta, 450 Ward Drive. Interment to follow at the Goleta Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.