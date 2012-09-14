Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Welcomes Three New Board Members

Karen Telleen-Lawton, Marti Correa de Garcia and Jared Green will serve three-year terms

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | updated logo | September 14, 2012 | 4:03 p.m.

Friendship Center welcomes Karen Telleen-Lawton, Marti Correa de Garcia and Jared Green as its newest board members. They will serve three-year terms, until 2015.

Karen Telleen-Lawton

A graduate of Stanford University in engineering, Telleen-Lawton has spent most of the 35 years since in Santa Barbara pursuing manufacturing management, local government, inventing, professional writing and an adjunct economics professorship. Linking these is her keen interest in sustainability and the betterment of society and the natural environment.

She earned a certificate in financial planning from Boston University in 2010 and is a registered investment advisor with the State of California.

Telleen-Lawton is the author of Canyon Voices — the Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon published by Mission Creek Studios in 2007.

She has served on various governing boards, including four years on the Vestry for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and six years as chairwoman of its Investment Committee. She enjoys a variety of outdoor activities, and with her husband, David, spends much of her spare time on the Channel Islands as a volunteer naturalist for Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary. They have two grown children.

Marti Correa de Garcia

Garcia moved to Santa Barbara in 1978, attending California State University, Los Angeles. She is a business entrepreneur, founder of T.Y.R.E.S. Inc., a recycling business, and co-founder of Coast TV and Santa Barbara Tower LLC. She was a founding board member of Business First Bank. She continues as the administrator-treasurer of her husband’s architectural firm, Garcia Architects Inc.

An active nonprofit leader, she has served on the boards of UCSB General Affiliates, Old Spanish Days Inc., Girls Inc., the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, serving as chairwoman of the board in 1997 and numerous other positions. In addition to the Friendship Center, she serves on the boards of Zona Seca Inc., Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee and the Santa Barbara Cinco de Mayo Festival Inc.

Garcia has received the Santa Barbara News-Press Lifetime Achievement Award, Women of Distiction-Tres Condados Girl Scout Council, Sister Cities International Distinguished Volunteer Award and others.

Jared Green

Green has been an associate in the Estate & Family Wealth Planning Department of Mullen & Henzell LLP for three years.

Before joining Mullen & Henzell LLP, he was an associate in the Corporate Finance Department in the New York office of Clifford Chance US LLP. His practice includes real estate transactions, forming and advising tax-exempt organizations, and succession planning for family businesses.

Green graduated in 2004 from Brigham Young University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in physics with a second major in philosophy. He graduated in 2008 from New York University School of Law, and is a member of the New York and California Bars.

The Friendship Center provides professional, compassionate and affordable day services for aging and dependent adults with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments in two beautiful and tranquil settings — at 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta and 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. Transportation (depending on availability) hot meals, and a lively program of activities are all included. Click here for more information.

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator at Friendship Center.

