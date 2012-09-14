Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Huge Crowd Bids Tearful Farewell to Alexandra Tang

Family and friends are urged to 'keep singing the song of Alex' during services at Saint Raphael Church

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 14, 2012 | 5:03 p.m.

A mourner signs the guest book Friday at Alexandra Tang's funeral at Saint Raphael Church. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
A mourner signs the guest book Friday at Alexandra Tang’s funeral at Saint Raphael Church. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo) Click here for more photos from the services.

Hundreds of people packed into Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Goleta on Friday to say goodbye to Alexandra Tang.

The room was filled with family and friends, many wearing purple in the memory of a young woman taken away too soon.

Alexandra was just 24 when she was killed, allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend of about a year, Derek Pinski. She was visiting him at his mother’s house in Laguna Hills at the time, and Pinksi fled to Arizona but now faces murder charges in Orange County, according to authorities.

The tragedy hit the South Coast community hard, and people are struggling to make peace with what happened.

“How can we not let our hearts be troubled when we are beset by the horror of her gruesome death?” Father Lawrence Santos said.

“Life had been so good, and God had been so gracious to your family, until then,” Santos continued. “So how can you not let your hearts be troubled?”

Alexandra Tang grew up in Santa Barbara with her parents, Alexander – a local dentist – and Elizabeth, and her big sister Candice. She attended Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Santa Barbara City College and then UCSB, where she graduated with a psychology degree.

The Tangs have a large family and an even larger extended family, with relatives all over the world. It’s made even larger by their friends and community members, who filled every seat in the church Friday morning and then some.

Speaking before hundreds of familiar faces, Candice Tang said she vividly remembers the day her baby sister was born.

She was at her aunt’s house, eagerly awaiting the news. Her father wanted a son to carry on the family name, but Candice was secretly praying for a sister.

When she got the news, she literally jumped for joy, off every piece of her aunt’s furniture.

The 7-year age difference didn’t matter: “We were best friends from the start.”

When Candice married Josh Nyholt last November, Alexandra was her maid of honor. The speech Alexandra made at the wedding was beautiful, Candice said, and now she will never be able to return the favor.

Alexandra loved art and painting, and Salvador Dali prints still hang on her bedroom walls.

She was an athlete in school, going out for softball, tennis and basketball. Even though Alexandra was tiny, Candice said, she was a force to be reckoned with.

During college, Alexandra made life-long friends while working for the city of Santa Barbara and with her roommates, who as a group would always come up with the most creative Halloween costumes, Candice said.

The sisters’ last day together was spent doing simple things such as grocery shopping, eating sushi and finding silly YouTube videos.

“It may seem like mundane things, but with my sister by my side, it really didn’t matter what we did,” Candice said.

“She was my strength. Even though I was the older sister and was supposed to be taking care of her, she knew when I needed taking care of.”

Father Santos offered the family words of comfort, saying that life will never be the same, but they can continue to be a wonderful family, made larger by their friends and community.

Don’t let this tragedy take away the beauty of life, he urged them.

“Alex would love to sing – continue singing,” he said. “Keep singing the song of Alex.”

The family thanked everyone for their support, and asked that people donate to Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara in Alexandra’s name.

They also handed out purple wristbands at Friday’s memorial service, so they can be worn to honor her memory.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 