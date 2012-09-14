Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Long Live Camper Van Beethoven!

Band plays delightfully eclectic set of old and new songs

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 14, 2012 | 2:14 p.m.

Many bands get called “eclectic,” and some of them actually are, like Camper Van Beethoven, who played an intimate, wildly eclectic show at Zoey’s Cafe in Ventura on Monday night, nearly three decades after they first formed.

But what would you expect from a band that has songs titled “ZZ Top Goes to Egypt,” “The Poppies of Balmorhea,” “R ‘n’ R Uzbekistan” and “Mao Reminisces About His Days in Southern China”? And those are just some of the instrumentals that they played.

David Lowery and the rest of Camper Van Beethoven played an intimate concert at Zoey's Cafe in Ventura on Monday night.
David Lowery and the rest of Camper Van Beethoven played an intimate concert Monday at Zoey’s Cafe in Ventura. Click here for more photos. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)

The band — David Lowery on vocals and rhythm guitar and celebrating his 52nd birthday, Greg Lisher on lead guitar, Jonathan Segel on violin and guitar, Victor Krummenacher on bass and Frank Funaro on drums — was revving up for their annual Campout in Pioneertown, which takes place this weekend.

They were also trying out some new songs that presumably will be included on their first album in eight years, La Costa Perdida, which will be released in January. (The band joked that both political parties had asked them to push back the release date so it wouldn’t distract from the election.)

One of the new songs was “Too High for the Love-In,” a surreal acid trip that starts with the noticing of a bird in the kitchen, detours through flying ambulances and ends with the repeating of the phrase “bring to me the anti-venom, make me a sandwich.”

Another new one was the cool bluesy “You’ve Got to Roll,” with lyrics such as “The river is high / Baby so am I.” Afterward, the band joked that they used to be fronted by John Mayall.

The band also played a healthy sampling of tracks from their days of yore, including a country waltz, songs that sound like what I imagine Eastern European pub rock would sound like, and a bit of ska. Some highlights were “Tania,” “Good Guys & Bad Guys,” “Tina,” “Shut Us Down,” their classic cover of Black Flag’s “Wasted” and their best-known original song, “Take The Skinheads Bowling.”

The main set closed with “Opi Rides Again / Club Med Sucks,” which includes a dose of hard-core punk rock for good measure. For an encore, the band played their hit cover of Status Quo’s “Pictures of Matchstick Men” and an energetic cover of the traditional folk song “Shady Grove.”

As the band is approaching their 30th anniversary, their eclectic nature continues to shine through, much to the audience’s delight. Long live Camper Van Beethoven!

Setlist

ZZ Top Goes to Egypt
Flowers
Eye of Fatima
Tania
Too High for the Love-In
Seven Languages
Sad Lover’s Waltz
Good Guys & Bad Guys
Tina
The Poppies of Balmorhea
White Riot (The Clash cover)
Wasted (Black Flag cover)
Shut Us Down
R ‘n’ R Uzbekistan
When I Win the Lottery
Summer Days
You’ve Got to Roll
instrumental
Mao Reminisces About His Days in Southern China
All Her Favorite Fruit
Sweethearts
Take the Skinheads Bowling
Opi Rides Again / Club Med Sucks

Encore

Pictures of Matchstick Men (Status Quo cover)
Shady Grove (traditional)

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 