Letter to the Editor: Different Spin on Cyclist Crackdown

In her recent piece, “Santa Barbara Police Crack Down on Freewheeling Bicyclists,” Lara Cooper cites a study from the California Office of Traffic Safety “that ranks Santa Barbara as the fourth most dangerous city of its size in the state for bicycle-related collisions.”

Of course, that only refers to collisions that involve a bicycle, and not collisions caused by bicycles. Upon further reading, the study (which is freely accessible to anyone online) also cites Santa Barbara as the second most dangerous city of its size for pedestrian-related collisions — and unless there’s been an epidemic of jaywalkers running into moving cars, it’s quite possible that the purpose of this study has been misconstrued.

Without a doubt, more bicycle safety education, including rules and regulations, equals fewer accidents involving bikes. In Santa Barbara, that effort is largely invisible, and mostly driven by independent efforts (Bici Centro, along with a number of great local bike shops do their fair share). As for the city’s role in bike safety, well ...

I was biking up State street on Thursday, and in the span of about five minutes, I saw a sad teenager, a bewildered-looking elderly woman, and a commuter in dress clothes and a tie all getting written up by helmeted motorcycle police.

I made a comment to another commuting cyclist at a stoplight, and he offered a different theory about the Police Department’s latest education drive: “It just makes them more money.”

That may have been the most telling lesson of the day.

Doug Galbraith

Santa Barbara

Car-free for 10 months