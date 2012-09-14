Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Different Spin on Cyclist Crackdown

By Doug Galbraith | September 14, 2012 | 10:54 a.m.

In her recent piece, “Santa Barbara Police Crack Down on Freewheeling Bicyclists,” Lara Cooper cites a study from the California Office of Traffic Safety “that ranks Santa Barbara as the fourth most dangerous city of its size in the state for bicycle-related collisions.”

Of course, that only refers to collisions that involve a bicycle, and not collisions caused by bicycles. Upon further reading, the study (which is freely accessible to anyone online) also cites Santa Barbara as the second most dangerous city of its size for pedestrian-related collisions — and unless there’s been an epidemic of jaywalkers running into moving cars, it’s quite possible that the purpose of this study has been misconstrued.

Without a doubt, more bicycle safety education, including rules and regulations, equals fewer accidents involving bikes. In Santa Barbara, that effort is largely invisible, and mostly driven by independent efforts (Bici Centro, along with a number of great local bike shops do their fair share). As for the city’s role in bike safety, well ...

I was biking up State street on Thursday, and in the span of about five minutes, I saw a sad teenager, a bewildered-looking elderly woman, and a commuter in dress clothes and a tie all getting written up by helmeted motorcycle police.

I made a comment to another commuting cyclist at a stoplight, and he offered a different theory about the Police Department’s latest education drive: “It just makes them more money.”

That may have been the most telling lesson of the day.

Doug Galbraith
Santa Barbara
Car-free for 10 months

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 