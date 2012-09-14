NFL Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood to Discuss Post-Concussion Syndrome

On Monday, the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation will host a presentation by Jack Youngblood, former football defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams and a member of the National Football League Hall of Fame.

Youngblood played for the Rams for 14 seasons. Known as the John Wayne of the NFL, he even played in Super Bowl XIV with a broken leg. No one can accuse him of not being tough enough.

He says he can’t remember how many concussions he has sustained and recalls the damage he has absorbed since he first started playing football at age 12. Now, dealing with his own concussion-related challenges, Youngblood serves on the National Football League Players Association Mackey-White Traumatic Brain Injury Committee.

In a public presentation titled “Use Your Brain When You Play Hard,” Youngblood will share his experiences and knowledge regarding post-concussion syndrome.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Tickets are $25 per person, and $15 for students with school ID.

After the presentation, there will be a dinner and discussion among Youngblood and three members of the Santa Barbara community with unique experiences to share. The panel members include Kimberly Alfano, Ph.D., neuropsychologist at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital; Stephen Kaminski, M.D., medical director of trauma services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; and Mark French, retired UCSB women’s basketball coach.

Dinner attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Tickets to include the dinner and panel discussion, along with the presentation, are $250 per person.

For reservations, contact Thomas Reeg, CRHF administrator, at 805.569.8999 x82143.

Click here to make online reservations.

The event is presented by the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation in support of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.