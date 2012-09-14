Providence Hall’s Fall Forum to Feature Best-Selling Author Eric Metaxas

You may not know who Eric Metaxas is today, but you undoubtedly will soon. He is gaining an audience across the country.

Metaxas is the author of the current best-selling biography Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy about Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the pacifist German pastor who stood against and was executed by Adolf Hitler.

He also wrote another best-selling biography, Amazing Grace, that tells the story of William Wilberforce, who brought an end to the slave trade in Great Britain. That book was a companion to the movie of the same title.

You might know Metaxas as the daring keynote speaker at the 2012 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Or as the author of the children’s VeggieTales video about Esther, Queen of the Jews.

Providence Hall, a college preparatory school, will bring in Metaxas to speak at its third annual Fall Forum: Engaging Ideas of Consequence from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“We are excited to have Mr. Metaxas speak to the community at this event,” said David O’Neil, head of the school at 630 E. Canon Perdido. “I have heard him speak on several occasions, and he brings delightful humor to his presentations, while speaking boldly about the need to demonstrate greater personal courage in standing up for what is right and good.”

The Fall Forum is open to the community. Enjoy a delightful evening with an exciting speaker, live jazz music and delectable desserts.

All proceeds benefit Providence Hall, providing Christian college preparatory education for grades seven through 12 in Santa Barbara since 2007.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.