Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall’s Fall Forum to Feature Best-Selling Author Eric Metaxas

Community invited to hear him speak Oct. 4 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | September 14, 2012 | 10:33 a.m.

You may not know who Eric Metaxas is today, but you undoubtedly will soon. He is gaining an audience across the country.

Eric Metaxas
Eric Metaxas

Metaxas is the author of the current best-selling biography Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy about Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the pacifist German pastor who stood against and was executed by Adolf Hitler.

He also wrote another best-selling biography, Amazing Grace, that tells the story of William Wilberforce, who brought an end to the slave trade in Great Britain. That book was a companion to the movie of the same title.

You might know Metaxas as the daring keynote speaker at the 2012 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Or as the author of the children’s VeggieTales video about Esther, Queen of the Jews.

Providence Hall, a college preparatory school, will bring in Metaxas to speak at its third annual Fall Forum: Engaging Ideas of Consequence from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“We are excited to have Mr. Metaxas speak to the community at this event,” said David O’Neil, head of the school at 630 E. Canon Perdido. “I have heard him speak on several occasions, and he brings delightful humor to his presentations, while speaking boldly about the need to demonstrate greater personal courage in standing up for what is right and good.”

The Fall Forum is open to the community. Enjoy a delightful evening with an exciting speaker, live jazz music and delectable desserts.

All proceeds benefit Providence Hall, providing Christian college preparatory education for grades seven through 12 in Santa Barbara since 2007.

Click here to purchase tickets online. For more information, call 805.364.2102.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 