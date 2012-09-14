Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Attempted Molestation of Two Girls

Santa Maria police say the 18-year-old man threatened to rape the victims if they didn't comply with his demands

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 14, 2012 | 11:22 a.m.

Emanuel Esquivias
Emanuel Esquivias

An 18-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday night on charges of attempted child molestation and attempted rape after an incident at a home involving two adolescent girls.

Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Ast said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West Jewel Street about 9:30 p.m.

According to police, suspect Emanuel Esquivias reportedly walked into the home and into the bedroom occupied by two girls, and closed the door behind him. He allegedly demanded oral copulation and started to undress when the girls screamed for help and threw items at him.

The homeowner and father of one of the girls went to the room and forced Esquivias outside the home, where he was found by officers.

Ast said Esquivias allegedly also intended to rape the girls if they did not comply with his demands.

Esquivias was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted child molestation, residential burglary, attempted lewd acts with children under 14 years and under duress, and attempted rape. His bail was set at $250,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

