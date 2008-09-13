Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Striking Parallels for 1968 and 2008

Hubert Humphrey and John McCain share a number of similarities, but there is one big difference.

By Mark Shields | September 13, 2008 | 6:01 p.m.

[Editor’s note: Click here for a related column on Noozhawk’s Point of View section.]

Like Republican presidential nominee John McCain in 2008, 1968 Democratic standard-bearer Hubert H. Humphrey was, after eight years, making his second run for the White House. Like McCain this year, Humphrey then was trying to defy historical patterns by winning for his party a third consecutive presidential term. And like Humphrey 40 years ago, McCain today is running to succeed an unpopular chief executive from Texas with whom he is unhelpfully closely identified and who is presiding over a troubled economy and a lengthy, unpopular foreign war the nominee has steadfastly supported.

Article Image
Mark Shields
The striking parallels continue. Both Humphrey on his first presidential run in 1960 and McCain in his first try in 2000 were running in years when their respective opposition parties were overreaching for their elusive third consecutive White House term. Almost surely, I believe it is fair to say, both Humphrey and McCain would have won their earlier elections if they had only been able to win their party’s nominations.

The political environment in the years when both men were finally the presidential nominees were frankly unfriendly to their prospects. Between 1964 and 1968, the total Democratic vote for president fell to 43 percent from 61 percent. When some Humphrey loyalists sought to blame his Senate colleague and anti-Vietnam War candidate Eugene McCarthy — who did not endorse Humphrey until the last days of the campaign — for Humphrey’s close loss to Richard Nixon, McCarthy logically responded that he would accept the responsibility for the last 1 percent by which the Democrats’ vote fell between 1964 and 1968 if Humphrey and then-President Lyndon Johnson would accept responsibility for the first 17 percent of the drop.

Between 2004 and today — during the Bush-Cheney second term — the Republican brand has been gravely tarnished and the GOP, by every measurement, has lost significant numbers. Again, McCain in 2008 bears similar burdens to Humphrey in 1968.

But in one crucial — maybe even decisive — area, the two years and the confounding challenges McCain and Humphrey confronted are eerily almost identical. This year and 1968, because of the voters’ disgust with the status quo, both qualify as Change Election Years. Nobody, you may have noticed, is running on a campaign theme of continuity. In fact, at times, McCain’s message has sounded contradictory: Things have never been better ... and I’m the only guy who can get us out of the big mess we’re in.

The problem for McCain is that when voters are asked, as they were last week in the Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll, “How likely do you think it is that (John McCain/Barack Obama) will bring real change and direction to the country — very likely, fairly likely, just somewhat likely or not that likely?” 52 percent of the electorate answered affirmatively — “very likely/fairly likely” — for Obama and just 35 percent said the same about McCain.

Nearly two out of three voters today are pessimistic — “just somewhat likely/not that likely” — about McCain’s ability, in spite of his own reform record, to break free from President Bush and become a genuine change agent.

Humphrey, with a truly remarkable Senate record of having brought about real change, used the campaign slogan, “Some people talk about change, others cause it.” But to no avail. Like McCain now, Humphrey in 1968 was belittled as the “the more of the same” candidate.

McCain, a card-carrying conservative, of course is quite different in many respects from Humphrey, an unapologetic liberal. In fact, his campaign themes are much more daring. He and Gov. Sarah Palin argue that the Republicans have spent too much; that Republicans have gone “native” and let Washington change them, instead of changing Washington; that Republicans have let down the country and have robbed the people of their faith and confidence in their own government.

But wait, McCain and Palin have a solution to all the problems the Republicans have caused: Vote Republican! That’s where McCain and Humphrey are completely different.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 