Tennis: Dos Pueblos Tops Santa Margarita, 10-8

Under sunny skies and great camaraderie and sportsmanship, the Dos Pueblos and Santa Margarita Catholic girls’ tennis teams had an incredible competition Saturday.

“Third time’s the charm,” and “never say die” came to mind Saturday. After losing in tight matches to Santa Margarita over the years, the Chargers beat the Eagles, despite the absence of two starters. All the conditioning, hard work and determination paid off in this match. Everyone dug deep! No. 1 Singles Erica Cano and No. 1 Doubles Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves swept their sets handily. In spite of a sore shoulder, Oriane Matthys with her No. 3 dubs partner, Nicoletta Bradley, battled back from 1-4 to beat the No. 1 SMCHS dubs team, and fired up their shots even more to beat the No. 2 dubs team. Dos Pueblos’ fifth dubs’ set was won by the talented No. 2 doubles team of Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova. The Chargers also captured fifth singles, thanks to Shelbi Nigh, who moved up from JV and won her first varsity set!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 2-0. Santa Margarita Catholic is 0-1.

Go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 10, Santa Margarita Catholic 8

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano 3-0

Hannah Park 0-3

Shelbi Nigh 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-1

Santa Margarita Singles:

Melissa Breisacher 2-1

Amanda Figueroa 2-1

Lauren Alder 1-2

Santa Margarita Doubles:

Emily McCartney/Samantha Toth 0-1

Brianna Steinmetz/Samantha Toth 1-0

Camille Paddy/Samantha Toth 0-1

MacKenzie Gallagher/Meghan Murphy 1-2

Leanne Loftus/Amanda Sykes 1-2

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.