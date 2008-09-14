Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Tennis: Dos Pueblos Tops Santa Margarita, 10-8

Erica Cano and Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves give the Chargers a sweep feeling.

By Liz Frech | September 14, 2008 | 3:57 a.m.

Under sunny skies and great camaraderie and sportsmanship, the Dos Pueblos and Santa Margarita Catholic girls’ tennis teams had an incredible competition Saturday.

“Third time’s the charm,” and “never say die” came to mind Saturday. After losing in tight matches to Santa Margarita over the years, the Chargers beat the Eagles, despite the absence of two starters. All the conditioning, hard work and determination paid off in this match. Everyone dug deep! No. 1 Singles Erica Cano and No. 1 Doubles Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves swept their sets handily. In spite of a sore shoulder, Oriane Matthys with her No. 3 dubs partner, Nicoletta Bradley, battled back from 1-4 to beat the No. 1 SMCHS dubs team, and fired up their shots even more to beat the No. 2 dubs team. Dos Pueblos’ fifth dubs’ set was won by the talented No. 2 doubles team of Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova. The Chargers also captured fifth singles, thanks to Shelbi Nigh, who moved up from JV and won her first varsity set!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 2-0. Santa Margarita Catholic is 0-1.

Go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 10, Santa Margarita Catholic 8

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Hannah Park 0-3
Shelbi Nigh 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-1

Santa Margarita Singles:
Melissa Breisacher 2-1
Amanda Figueroa 2-1
Lauren Alder 1-2

Santa Margarita Doubles:
Emily McCartney/Samantha Toth 0-1
Brianna Steinmetz/Samantha Toth 1-0
Camille Paddy/Samantha Toth 0-1
MacKenzie Gallagher/Meghan Murphy 1-2
Leanne Loftus/Amanda Sykes 1-2

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 