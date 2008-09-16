Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Department of Fish & Game Reminds Hunters to Keep It Clean

Good hygiene in the field and at home is the best defense against diseases carried by wild birds.

By Department of Fish & Game | September 16, 2008 | 12:00 a.m.

As the upland game and waterfowl seasons approach, the Department of Fish & Game reminds hunters to keep it clean when out in the field.

“Wild animals are natural reservoirs for a variety of bacteria and viruses. Anyone coming into contact with wild birds needs to practice good hygiene in the field and at home,” said Dr. Pam Swift, a Fish & Game wildlife veterinarian. “Hunters can be exposed to bacteria and viruses in blinds, at harvest and collection, during field dressing and when cooking wild game.”

Some avian diseases that occur naturally in California include avian botulism, avian cholera, mycoplasmosis, salmonellosis and trichomoniasis. Of heightened concern during the past several years has been the risk of exposure to Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza (HPAI H5N1).

HPAI H5N1 is primarily a bird disease that is particular to domestic poultry, but also can infect most other birds both domestic and wild, and to a lesser extent, mammals. It is one of many types of avian influenza viruses. The HPAI H5N1 virus caused high mortality in poultry and wild birds in 55 countries around the world, but has not been detected in North America.

Long-term surveillance of more than 30 years by the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in cooperation with Fish & Game has not established the presence of any HPAI virus in North American wild birds. Surveillance for avian influenza viruses has become a standard procedure in addition to the testing for a variety of other avian diseases.

While there is no known risk of being exposed to the HPAI H5N1 in the United States, anyone coming into contact with birds should know that there are other diseases and bacteria they may encounter.

“Hunters are not the only people who are exposed to wild birds,” said Dan Yparraguirre, a Fish & Game wildlife biologist. “Backyard bird feeders, wildlife rehabilitators, game-bird breeders, licensed game bird clubs, falconers, restricted species permit holders, scientific collectors, zookeepers and field biologists are examples of people who can have contact with wild birds.”

Good hygiene is the best defense against exposure to any number of diseases that wild birds carry. To prevent exposure to bacteria and viruses, people should:

» Not handle birds that are obviously sick.

» Keep game birds cool, clean and dry.

» Place harvested birds in a washable container for transport (ice chest, etc., that can be sanitized).

» Wash hands before eating, smoking or drinking (use hand sanitizer in duck blinds).

» Use rubber gloves when cleaning game, and wash hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes after dressing birds.

» Clean all tools and surfaces immediately afterward; use hot soapy water, then disinfect with a 10 percent chlorine bleach solution.

» Clean clothes, boots, back of truck, bird prep station well.

» Properly dispose of feathers/innards.

» Cook game meat thoroughly (155 to 165°F).

Some avian diseases such as avian cholera and avian botulism do not pose a threat to humans but can cause large bird die-offs. These diseases occur in a cyclic manner depending on numerous environmental factors such as ambient temperature, water availability and bird concentrations. When a die-off occurs, Fish & Game and the Fish & Wildlife Service respond quickly.

“We are ready to rapidly investigate and collect samples for necropsy and disease testing should a die-off occur in California,” Yparraguirre said. “With rapid response, we can ensure the public safety and maybe slow the effect of the die-off.”

To help with the statewide surveillance and response to wild bird die-offs, the public is encouraged to report dead wild birds to 877.968.2473 or at the California West Nile virus Web site by clicking here.

In the past 30 years in California, documented bird losses because of diseases and pollution ranged from a low of 10,500 in 1977-78 to a high of 169,300 in 1991-92. The majority of the bird losses in 1991-92 consisted of 150,000 eared grebes that died because of avian cholera at the Salton Sea. Average annual loss of migratory birds to disease in California is about 25,000 birds. These figures are for birds picked up and disposed of, and the actual losses are greater.

In 2005, the last full year of available data from the National Wildlife Health Center, of the nearly 12,000 birds picked up in California, most diagnosed causes of mortality were petroleum spills (5,000), salmonellosis (2,400), botulism (1,800) and starvation (1,500).

Click here for more information on avian influenza and clean and safe practices for all varieties of contact with wild birds.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 