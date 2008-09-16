Grant-Funded Program Helps Residents Think Outside the Landfill

Each year, Santa Barbara County residents throw away more than 11 million pounds of usable clothing and household textiles into very limited local landfill space. Through a grant funded by the California Integrated Waste Management Board, the city of Santa Maria and its partner, Textile Waste Solutions Inc. provide a solution for the community to significantly reduce textile waste.
Through collaboration among the city of Santa Maria, Textile Waste Solutions and local thrift stores, the community has significantly reduced the volume of textiles that would otherwise have ended up in
the landfill. The city staff want to achieve increased textile diversion and inspire neighboring communities to do the same.
Every bit of clothing counts. Clothing with missing buttons, zippers, and holes can be reused for rags that are sold to help pay local workers and to fund the expense of transporting usable clothing. Donate to local thrift stores or bring used clothing to the Utilities Department drop site at the landfill. For more information, call the city of Santa Maria Utilities Department at 805.925.0951, ext. 7270.
City of Santa Maria used clothing donation drop sites:
» City of Santa Maria Landfill, 2065 E. Main St.
» Vocational Training Center, 2445 A. St. or 529 S. Blosser.
» Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave.
» Affordable Treasures, 247 Town Center West.
» RAD Thrift Store, 215 W. Main St.
» New Image Thrift Store, 2512 S. Broadway.
Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.