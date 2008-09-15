Hospice of Santa Barbara Releases New List of Free Support Groups

Hospice of Santa Barbara announced Monday its complete list of free support groups that are now available in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

“People with different kinds of loss grieve in very important and different ways,” said Steve Jacobsen, executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Someone who has suffered a loss of a child, for example, may be more comfortable in a group of people with a similar experience than a group where others are dealing with the loss of a spouse. Grief is a personal and difficult process and is most successful when sharing connections are made based on common experience.”

All Hospice of Santa Barbara support groups require pre-registration. Call 805.563.8820 for times and locations.

Ongoing groups

» Parents Bereavement: For parents grieving the death of a child. This group meets twice a month.

» Evening Widow/Widowers: Grief support for spouses and partners. This group meets twice a month.



» Organ Transplant: For people anticipating an organ transplant or who have received an organ transplant. This group meets monthly.



» Daytime Widow/Widowers: Grief support for spouses and partners. This group meets twice a month.



» Teens Together: Grief support for children ages 13 to 18 recovering from the death of a parent, sibling or cherished friend. This group meets twice a month.



» Living With the Loss: For parents grieving a pregnancy loss or death of a child age birth to five. This group meets twice a month.



» Maravilla: General grief support group for aging adults. This group meets twice a month.

Time-limited groups

» Parenting After Loss: For surviving spouses raising children on their own. Also a group for the children, who meet with others in their age group. This group meets twice a month for four months beginning in September.



» I Count Too: Grief support for children recovering from the death of a parent, sibling or cherished friend, ages 3 to 6.

» Kids Heal Too: Grief support for children recovering from the death of a parent, sibling or cherished friend, ages 7 to 12.

Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative for Hospice of Santa Barbara.