Letter to the Editor: Barrier Plan for Bridge Not the Best Solution

Friends of the Bridge, one of 10 community organizations opposing a proposal by Caltrans to install fencing barriers on Cold Springs Bridge, is saddened by the suicide last week from the bridge, and we are committed more strongly than ever to continue our campaign to persuade Caltrans to address in an effective and fiscally responsible manner the problem of occasional suicide there.

The idea of spending more than $3 million to install highly damaging fencing barriers on the bridge is both fiscally irresponsible and a poor approach to actually preventing suicide rather than merely diverting its occurrence to other places.

The group’s Web site (click here) elaborates the basis of its opposition to the Caltrans barriers proposal, describes the features of its own alternative proposal based on the work of one of the nation’s leading authorities on suicide prevention on bridges and provides extensive documentation concerning project planning assumptions, costs and other issues.

The news release from the sheriff’s department is seriously misleading when it states that Caltrans “proposes the raising of the existing barrier by 6 feet.” The truth is that Caltrans proposes to install new barriers nearly 10 feet high that would deface the bridge and destroy the public’s enjoyment of the scenic views.

There is no “existing barrier,” only a too-low railing that we have told Caltrans should be raised to provide greater safety for sheriff’s personnel and others responding to suicidal behavior on the bridge. Both the sheriff and Caltrans so far have been unwilling to discuss such an idea with us.

Marc McGinnes

Friends of the Bridge