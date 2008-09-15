Music Academy of the West to Hold Massive Parking Lot Sale

The Music Academy of the West will be the site of a massive parking lot sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4.

Furniture, men’s and women’s clothing and numerous other treasures will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Music Academy.

Items for sale will include furniture, rugs and watches to silver, crystal, clothing and antiques.

Ample free parking will be available on the academy campus, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Delivery services for purchased items will not be available.

The event is being presented by the Rack and Treasure House, the academy’s on-campus resale shops. The Rack offers fine-quality apparel, including designer clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags and accessories. The Treasure House offers distinctive antiques, china, silver, linens, furniture and paintings. Both shops also conduct business on eBay.



For more information, call 805.969.0190 or 805.969.1744.

Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.