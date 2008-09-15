Police Log: Suspect Arrested After Assault; Stabbing Suspect Sought

About 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to the 1100 block of Cacique Street on a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, the 20-year-old male victim had a bandage on his cheek. Officers asked the victim to remove the bandage and saw he had a small laceration on his cheek, in addition to a laceration to his upper chest and arm. (The victim refused medical treatment.)

The victim told officers that he began drinking with individuals he knew. At one point, a man asked the victim for a cigarette. The man became upset with the victim, threatened the victim and broke two beer bottles. The man, armed with broken bottles in each hand, began to swing at the victim.

The victim protected himself by lifting his arms and attempting to block the blows. The suspect then ran away and inside a home on the same block.

Officers took Carlos Lopez-Perez, 28, into custody. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Stabbing suspect sought

At 9:53 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call of a stabbing victim who drove himself to Cottage Hospital from the Fairway market, 128 S. Salinas St.

Officers responded to the hospital, and the 23-year-old male victim told officers that he was parked in his vehicle with his two sisters near the Fairway market when he was approached by a Hispanic male adult about 20 years old.

The suspect was heard yelling out a gang name at the victim. As the victim exited his vehicle, he thought the suspect punched him in the stomach. However, he realized moments later he had been stabbed in the abdomen. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim drove himself to Cottage Hospital.

The victim suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen area. The case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

In the past two weeks, the Santa Barbara Police Department has received three reports from victims stating that an individual either made lewd comments to them or exposed himself to them. The incidents have occurred at Santa Barbara City College and in the area of 100 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, and with a “spiked” style haircut.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call the police department at 805.897.2300 and ask for Crimes Against Persons detectives.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.