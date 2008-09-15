Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Forms Spay/Neuter Ordinance Task Force

By William Boyer | September 15, 2008 | 6:07 p.m.

An 11-member Spay/Neuter Ordinance Task Force has been established by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The goal of the task force is to develop recommended language for a local spay and neuter ordinance to meet the overall needs of the county. The first task force meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Public Health Department, 300 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

Thirty-one people throughout Santa Barbara County provided applications and letters of interest for the board’s consideration. Each supervisor selected two members. Chairman Salud Carbajal selected three people, including one designated as task force chairman.

The following were appointed, per the supervisors:

First District appointees: Ron Faoro, chairman; Shirley Jansen; and Elaine Martin.

Second District appointees: Heidi Thorson and Lisa Kenyon.

Third District appointees: Mikki Capparelli-Lally and Paul McEnroe.

Fourth District appointees: Linda Greco and Andy Mills.

Fifth District appointees: Tom Freeman and Bonnie Royster.

At the Sept. 24 meeting, the task force is expected to discuss how it will accomplish its goal, including identifying information that is needed, planning for tours of animal shelters and scheduling task force meetings. The task force will complete its work and bring recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for a spay/neuter ordinance in February 2009.

For more information about the task force, call Susan Klein-Rothschild at 805.681.5435.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.

