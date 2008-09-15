Santa Barbara County Receives Grant to Combat Meth Addiction

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health program for Methamphetamine Recovery Services has received a $289,150 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“I am very pleased to announce this important grant for the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health,” said Rep. Lois Capps, a registered nurse. “I have spent a lifetime working in public health, and understand the difficulties involved in substance abuse and addiction recovery.
“I am eager to see the results of these efforts to help individuals move away from the darkness and despair that feeds meth addiction. It is time that we take our communities back from meth.”
Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.