SBCC Adult Education Series Seeks ‘The True Green’

Now that almost everyone is claiming to be green, we need to distinguish between what seems green and what is truly green. Learn how everyday decisions will make you healthier and happier while making our world a better place during “Seeking the True Green,” a Santa Barbara City College adult education series.

The four weekly sessions with local experts will explore options for lifestyle, food, money and community.

The classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Central Library

» Oct. 9: April Palencia and others. Principles of sustainability and how to use your eco-footprint to model your lifestyle choices; how to make informed choices as a consumer; how to retrofit or remodel your home and garden in a healthy low-impact way.

» Oct. 16: Eric Lohela and others. A brief overview of our industrial food system; an introduction to local and regional agriculture including community food-sheds; healthy, low-impact food choices and sources.

» Oct. 23: DeAnn Bauer and others. Information about green business practices and profits; options for green banking and investing; ideas about alternative money lifestyles.

» Oct. 30: Heather Allen and others. Ideas about how our community can be successfully adapted and transformed for a fossil-free future; topics will include local history, community wellness, housing, open space and mobility.

