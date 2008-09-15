Two Santa Barbara Breakers Players Sign On to Play in Japan

The Santa Barbara Breakers announced Monday the signing of two players for employment in Japan for the 2008-09 season.
Also signing in the Japan Basketball Association is 6-foot-8-inch, 230-pound forward Adam Zahn of Redondo Beach. Zahn replaced the injured Newton and quickly became a fixture off the bench, leading the Breakers’ high-point total in one game with 38 points vs. the High Desert Rattlers.
Zahn’s high-flying, rim-rattling dunks off fast-break opportunities made him a favorite with Breaker fans. He played in Norway for the 2007-08 season and for the University of Oregon as a college athlete.
Darice Yee is arena operations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Breakers.