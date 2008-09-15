Westmont Professor Heard at European Parliament

Susan Penksa, an international and European security specialist and professor of political science at Westmont College, is in Brussels, Belgium, for two weeks speaking at the European Parliament and participating in the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union’s seminar on security-sector reform.
At the European Parliament on Wednesday, Penksa spoke on U.S.-EU security relations and led an informal debate on transatlantic security challenges. On Thursday, she addressed the Subcommittee on Security and Defense about EU security operations in the Balkans. On Friday, she participated in the French Presidency seminar on security sector reform.
Penksa will speak this Wednesday at the Green Conference on the revised European Security Strategy, an event organized by her host, Minister of the European Parliament Angelika Beer of Germany.
Recent projects include serving as a consultant for U.S. Agency for International Development, Pakistan, on gender and economic development and her appointment as a U.S. Fulbright Scholar to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2007-08.
Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.