Conservancy, Citizens Planning Association Schedule Candidate Forums

The gatherings will focus on historic preservation and historic resources

The Santa Barbara Conservancy and the Citizens Planning Association will host two candidate forums — one for Santa Barbara City Council candidates and one for mayoral candidates — that focus on historic preservation and historic resources.

The forum for council candidates will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The forum for mayoral candidates will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, also in the Faulkner Gallery of the library.

For more information, call 805.966.3979 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Santa Barbara Conservancy and the Citizens Planning Association are nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations that do not endorse candidates.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of the Citizens Planning Association.