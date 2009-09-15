Dog Trainer Joan Mayer Launches Interactive Training Game

Out of the Box is a pawsitive way for pets and their owners to establish canine good manners

With 39 percent of U.S. households owning at least one dog, the reality is that many people don’t have the time, money or energy to invest in training or coaching for their dogs to develop and maintain good manners. Ventura-based dog trainer and behavior coach and Noozhawk columnist Joan Mayer has developed the Out of the Box Dog Training Game as a practical and affordable way for pet owners to positively reinforce real-world manners in their dogs while helping them create stronger bonds with their dogs.

The training solution was designed to go beyond traditional dog obedience training by emphasizing the importance of understanding canine behavior so that dog owners can reinforce the behaviors they want, while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits.

“This interactive dog training game is highly effective because it employs established dog-training techniques that reward and motivate both owner and dog,” said Mayer, founder of The Inquisitive Canine. “I’ve created this pawsitive dog training solution as an easy, simple and enjoyable way for dog lovers to raise a healthy and happy pet. By making dog training fun, you and your dog are learning — and you don’t even know it.”

The Out of the Box Dog Training Game includes:

» 56 activity cards that address real-world manners such as loose-leash walking, doorbell etiquette, techniques for building confidence and enhancing socialization, and activities that fulfill a dog’s innate needs while helping them adapt to a human environment.

» an 18-page Guide Booklet that includes everything from dog-training technique instructions to tips on which rewards will best motivate your dog to learn.

» a scorecard to help you and your dog play your way to canine good manners.

“The game is designed for dogs of all ages and can be played just about anywhere and at anytime that works in your daily routine — making dog training less overwhelming and more enjoyable,“ Mayer said. “Since each dog training activity can be customized for specific needs and adapted to different learner levels to help advance your dog’s skills, the game is different every time you play.”

— Emilia Doerr is a publicist.