Foam Systems Protect Homes from Wildfire

Consumer Fire Products' FOAMSAFE System can help give homeowners peace of mind

Consumer Fire Products Inc. announced another successful deployment of its products in the Santa Barbara area. For a second time, its FOAMSAFE Mobile Systems were deployed to protect structures in Montecito from wildfire.

The FOAMSAFE FireMaster Series is a fully automated, self-contained, exterior fire protection system that lets property owners protect their most valuable assets from the threat of wildfires, whether they are at home or not. Sensing an approaching fire, the system quickly activates, spraying fire fighting foam over structures and surrounding property.

The FOAMSAFE FireMaster Series:

» Scans the horizon around the clock, automatically detecting fires occurring up to a half-mile away.

» Automatically disperses safe, firefighting foam on structures and surrounding property.

» Utilizes its own water and power sources.

» Calls up to four pre-programmed phone numbers immediately upon activation.

» Activates remotely from anywhere Internet access is available. In-house system monitoring and notification packages also are available.

» Requires no cleanup, thanks to the foam’s EPA-rated safe, biodegradable composition.

Various insurance brokers have approved FOAMSAFE Systems, and Consumer Fire Products is working with Chubb Insurance to become a Preferred Provider of Exterior Fire Protection Systems. A property with a FOAMSAFE System installed can receive up to 25 percent off annual fire insurance premiums.

CFPI was founded in 1998 by firefighters with more than 30 years of wildland fire experience. Click here or call 866.901.2374 for more information.

— Benjamin Kennedy represents Consumer Fire Products Inc.