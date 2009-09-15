Montecito Resident Joins Children’s Museum Board

Betsy Drucker has been elected to the Santa Barbara museum's board of directors

Betsy Drucker of Montecito was recently elected to the board of directors of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara.

An East Coast native, Drucker went to Dartmouth College, where she earned a degree in Russian studies. After graduation, she was in charge of marketing for Apple Computer in Moscow. Building on that marketing experience, she joined COMDEX, one of the largest trade shows of the 1990s, and helped it expand internationally to Asia, Europe and South America. She made her way back to Apple, this time in California, where she met her husband, Max.

There, she marketed Webcasts of everything from trade shows to the Grammys. The Druckers came to Santa Barbara in 2001. Locally, Betsy has been involved with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Hadassah, Lotusland the board of B’nai B’rith and, most recently, the Strategy Committee at Montecito Union School.

The Children’s Museum board of directors is planning to build a 14,000-square-foot building on city-owned land at 125 State St., adjacent to the train depot.

Designed by award-winning local architect Barry Berkus, the green building will feature 8,000 square feet of interactive educational exhibits, a rooftop garden, a classroom, an art studio and a Museum Store filled with unique educational toys and books.

The Children’s Museum has received financial support from a number of foundations and individuals, donations of money and services from more than 20 local businesses, and nearly 100 families from throughout the community have purchased inscribed pavers as part of the Pave the Way Campaign.

— Sheila Cushman is executive director of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara.