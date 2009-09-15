Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBBT Teller Returns to Work with New Kidney, New Hope

Three months after co-worker Randy Weiss donated a kidney to Katherine Pinedo, her colleagues welcome her back with a group hug

By Brian Kerstiens | September 15, 2009 | 6:10 p.m.

It’s the end of a remarkable journey and the beginning of a new one.

When Katherine Pinedo reported to work Tuesday after being out for three months after kidney transplant surgery, there was new hope. Many smiles. Even more hugs and well-wishes.

Pinedo, a senior teller at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Main Branch, received a kidney donated from co-worker Randy Weiss on June 12. Weiss returned to his community relations job a few days later, but it was a more extensive recuperation for Pinedo.

Gone immediately were the nightly rounds of 12-hour, self-administered dialysis.

“I feel great now. My body was beat up by dialysis and then the surgery, so recovery was tougher than I originally thought it would be. But it was certainly well worth it,” Pinedo said. “Last night, I was so excited about returning to work and a ‘normal life’, I could hardly sleep.”

Pinedo was welcomed back with open arms. There was a team huddle before the branch opening, where Pinedo was engulfed in a “group hug” — a practice initiated by Matt Limon, a senior new accounts specialist and local youth football coach.

“It’s something for special occasions like today,” Limon said. “It literally brings us closer together as ‘family.’ We are all happy to have Katherine back and doing so well.”

After surgery, Pinedo had weekly treks to Los Angeles with husband Danny for follow-up tests and assessments, and was closely monitored by her doctors and transplant team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She received the green light a few weeks ago to return to work.

“My new kidney worked immediately and actually too good at first. We recalibrated it with special supplements over a brief period. It’s now working perfectly,” Pinedo said. “Quite honestly, my biggest challenge is drinking four liters of water daily.”

“My ‘new little sis’ looks great, and I’m really proud of her,” Weiss said. “Of course, I love it when my kidneys are reunited — it always feels like a family reunion,” he quipped.

Pinedo said, “My doctors tell me that as long as I take my meds, my new kidney should last a lifetime. I hope others consider organ donation in giving life and hope to others. There are thousands of people on the waiting list. I’m living proof that you can save a life.”

To mark the special occasion, customers at SBBT’s Main Branch received a little something extra with their Tuesday transactions — Life Savers candy.

— Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist for Pacific Capital Bancorp, parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 