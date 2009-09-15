SBCC Names Recipients of Faculty Excellence Awards

SBCC has announced the 2009-10 Faculty Excellence Award recipients.
The recipients were selected based on their service and contributions to SBCC students, colleagues and the campus.
The honorees are Sally Saenger, adjunct faculty and instructor, Continuing Education Division; Bronwen Moore, assistant professor, mathematics; Gail Reynolds, assistant professor, English/ESL; Tom Garey, professor/director, Theatre Design & Technology; Rob Dependahl, professor, computer science; Dr. Nick Arnold, professor, physics and engineering; and Oscar Zavala, associate professor/counselor.
— Joan Galvan is a public Information officer for SBCC.