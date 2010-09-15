Cliff Drive Underground Utility Project on Schedule

Phase II is under way, with completion of all work expected in the spring

The Cliff Drive Underground Utility District Project remains on schedule for completion in the spring of 2011.

The project is located on Cliff Drive from Salida Del Sol to about 400 feet west of Mesa Lane, including surrounding streets, and when complete will place all existing overhead wires and facilities that supply electric, communication — or similar services — underground.

Phase I of the project is complete with the installation of new underground conduits and other infrastructure. Phase II is in process with Southern California Edison contractor crews working in the neighborhood to install underground wiring in the new conduits. This work will continue through the fall of 2010.

Verizon and Cox Communications will complete their conversion work this winter through the spring of 2011, before the utility poles being completely removed during Phase III of the project.

The Cliff Drive UUD Project is a joint effort by SCE, Verizon, Cox Communications and the City of Santa Barbara, and is funded predominately by SCE ratepayer fees.

— Jim Britsch is a facilities management specialist for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division.