Detectives Searching for Vehicle in Goleta Stabbing Investigation

A man treated at a local hospital may have been involved in a fight on Ellwood Beach Drive

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a stabbing incident Tuesday night in Goleta.

Deputies responded about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Ellwood Beach Drive

A caller had reported a fight outside the complex involving several people. Deputies found a significant amount of blood on the sidewalk entryway, but no victim or suspects.

Deputies then were dispatched to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where a 25-year-old Goleta man had gone into the emergency room alone with several lacerations. He was moved to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was reluctant to give any information to authorities, who were trying to confirm whether the victim was connected to the fight.

Detectives are looking for a 2006 Silver Toyota 4Runner with Nevada license plate 816 WMH. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

