Goleta Woman the Victim of Home Invasion Sexual Assault

Victim told authorities she awoke to find the suspect in her bedroom

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a reported home invasion sexual assault over the weekend of a Goleta woman.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the victim’s apartment in the vicinity of Hollister and Patterson avenues.

The victim said she had been asleep in the bedroom when she woke up to find a man in her bedroom, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. The suspect sexually assaulted the woman, and then fled through the front door.

Sugars said the woman told deputies that she later discovered the man had entered her apartment through an unlocked window.

Because of the conditions in the apartment and the approach of the suspect, the victim was not able to clearly see the suspect’s face. She described him as possibly Caucasian and small in stature.

Sugars said it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen from the apartment. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at