Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Woman Arrested in Fatal Highway 154 Crash

One driver is dead and three others injured in the multiple-car collision; CHP says alcohol appears to be a factor

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | September 16, 2010 | 1:15 a.m.

One person died, three were injured and Highway 154 eastbound in Santa Barbara was shut down for several hours Wednesday night after a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a witness watched the driver of a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder, who was traveling westbound toward Lake Cachuma in the area just west of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, slow down and make a U-turn. It then headed eastbound toward Santa Barbara, and the witness noticed the driver driving erratically and appeared to be crossing the double yellow lines.

Preparing to call 9-1-1, the witness lost sight of the Pathfinder as it ascended the hill between Stagecoach and East Camino Cielo roads. The Pathfinder then collided into the left side of a 2006 Pontiac G6. Both vehicles spun out of control, across traffic lanes and into the path of three other vehicles traveling westbound.

Two of the vehicles traveling westbound, a 1989 Saab 900 Turbo and a 2005 Toyota Prius, struck the Pathfinder, which went off the roadway and hit a tree. The third westbound vehicle, a 2007 BMW 328i, also struck the Pontiac.

The driver of the Saab, a 73-year-old Solvang woman, died at the scene. Her identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Pathfinder, 54-year-old Priscilla Susman of Santa Barbara, was admitted into Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with chest trauma. She was arrested after a preliminary investigation revealed her vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck the Saab, causing fatal injuries to the driver. The CHP says it appears alcohol may have played a role in the collision.

The driver of the Prius — 53-year-old Linda Gaytan of Santa Ynez — and the driver of the BMW — 55-year-old Jay Fortman of Santa Barbara — were both admitted to Cottage Hospital for treatment of blunt force trauma. Syrena Hernandez, 24, of Oxnard, the driver of the Pontiac, was not injured.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 