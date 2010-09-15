Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Run, Walk to Raise Money for Goleta Schools

Proceeds from the Sept. 19 event will benefit music and physical education programs

By Valerie Kushnerov | September 15, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

Get your walking and running shoes out! The sixth annual Goleta Education Foundation 4-Mile Run/Walk to benefit music and physical education in the Goleta elementary schools will be held Sunday, Sept. 19.

The four-mile walk/run will start at 8:30 a.m., with the Kids Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. The cost for the four-miler is $20 before Sept. 16 and $30 after, and $10 for children age 12 or younger. The Kids Fun Run is $5. Add $5 for a T-shirt.

Click here to register online.

The four-mile course will start at the district office, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, loop around Lake Los Carneros and return for a fast downhill finish.

Other highlights include a Kids Fun Run, children’s activities (including the Music Van and KidzArt) and live music. The family friendly fundraiser supports music and physical education programs in Goleta Union School District elementary schools. This will also be a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix race.

Sponsors for 2010 include Noozhawk, ATK Space, FLIR Systems, Venoco Inc., MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, SBParent.com, Goleta Noontime Rotary, Santa Barbara Running Co. and B2 Designs.

E-mail Valerie Kushnerov at 805.968.0616 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a publicist.

