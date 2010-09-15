Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Club Receives Red Cross Distinguished Award

The honor is given to the Red Cross Club that excels in administration, membership, fundraising and more

By Aaron Solis | September 15, 2010 | 7:05 p.m.

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has awarded the San Marcos High School Red Cross Club its Distinguished Club Award for 2010.

The Distinguished Club Award is given to the Red Cross Club that has shown the best overall performance in the areas of club administration, membership, leadership development, chapter involvement, service and fundraising.

“The Red Cross Club at San Marcos High School has achieved excellence across all performance areas,” said Lauren Ward, volunteer and youth specialist for the American Red Cross. “Club officers have shown strong leadership, including members in all decisions affecting the club, hosting active and productive club meetings and assigning club members into committees so their work was structured, targeted and on point. Their strong organizational skills led to success on several service projects this year, including their second annual Teachers vs. Seniors basketball game, the Global Youth Service Day Beach Cleanup and numerous other fundraising projects that netted almost $1,000 for the chapter and the Measles Initiative.”

The San Marcos High School Red Cross Club also received the Honor Club Award for the spring semester of 2010, which is awarded twice a year.

San Marcos Red Cross Club President Manpreet Kaur was given the Excellence in Leadership Award in recognition of her exemplary service and commitment to the mission of the American Red Cross. Club adviser and San Marcos teacher Rick Ceriele said Kaur “is the hardest-working officer I have ever had and is an excellent leader and inspiration, and just a very kind human being.”

Kaur and fellow club member Kelsey Rich also received the Red Cross Club Single Service Award for a beach cleanup day in honor of Global Youth Service Day. They were part of a committee of students partnered with the Santa Barbara County Parks Department and helped recruit volunteers and provide key leadership and supervision during the event. The San Marcos Red Cross Club also received a Single Service Award for their part in the beach cleanup.

The Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross sponsors clubs at high schools throughout Santa Barbara County, in addition to its mission of providing relief to victims of disasters and helping people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

