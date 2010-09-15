Sansum Clinic’s Gregory Greaney Elected to Board of American College of Surgeons

Gregory Greaney, M.D. FACS, was elected by the Regents and executive director to the board of governors of the American College of Surgeons as a governor-at-large representing the ACS Fellows in California.

Greaney has been a general surgeon and colon and rectal surgeon with Sansum Clinic since 1990.

He earned his medical degree from USC, and he completed his internship and residency at the Los Angeles County, USC Medical Center, where he also served as supervisor of residents. He was a visiting fellow in general surgery with the Lahey Clinic Medical Center and completed a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in colon and rectal surgery in 1989.

Greaney is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

He is a member of the Society of Graduate Surgeons, LAC-USC Medical Center, the Santa Barbara County Medical Society, the California Medical Association, the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, the Western Surgical Association and the Pacific Coast Surgical Association.

Greaney’s professional appointments have included serving as chairman of the departments of surgery for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He is a member of the teaching staff for the Surgery Residency Program at Cottage Hospital, where he was elected Teacher of the Year in 1997, 2000 and 2006.

Greaney has published extensively, including the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, the Archives of Surgery and multiple articles in the American Journal of Surgery.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for the Sansum Clinic.