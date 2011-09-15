Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University to Host Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Mixer

Sept. 22 networking event will be held on the rooftop patio of the new campus

By Luis Villegas for the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce | September 15, 2011 | 12:20 p.m.

Antioch University will host a Antioch University will host a Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce business networking mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on the school’s rooftop patio at its new campus, 602 Anacapa St.

The mixer is a kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, according to chamber President Luis Villegas.

Also at the mixer, businesses that join the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will reap the benefits of SBcoupons.com, a free website that provides discounts for a variety of South Coast companies. Joining the chamber will mean $100 off SBcoupons.com service, a free business website and free TV ads.

The cost for the mixer is $5 for chamber members and $10 for nonmembers.

For more information, click here or call 805.233.3690.

— Luis Villegas is board president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

