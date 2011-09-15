Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

COAST Hosting Walk for Eastside Santa Barbara Residents

Sept. 21 event an opportunity to show local officials the walking hazards in the neighborhood

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | September 15, 2011 | 7:18 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) will host a local walk in the Eastside.

The event is part of COAST’s latest project, Eastside Walks, where COAST is working with the Eastside community to make the neighborhood a safer place to walk.

COAST will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Eastside Library and will lead local officials around the neighborhood. The walk will end up back at the library about 11 a.m.

The Eastside of Santa Barbara has an especially high number of traffic and pedestrian injuries, and speeding down Salinas Road has gotten to be a big problem for residents. In fact, the California Office of Traffic Safety has ranked Santa Barbara as No. 2 for total fatalities and injuries involving pedestrians, No. 4 for pedestrian injuries and fatalities for ages 1 to 14, and No. 4 for total crashes involving alcohol (all for a city of its size — 50,001 to 100,000).

In addition, lack of lighting, unpaved crosswalks and dangerous speeding of cars make it especially dangerous for residents to walk around.

COAST is working with the community to encourage residents to speak up for their needs. This upcoming walk is one of those opportunities. Sarah Grant, the mobility coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara, as well as a representative for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will be there to walk with residents around their neighborhood.

If you live on the Eastside and have issues you’d like to bring up, this is the best way to voice your concerns directly to your local government, by taking them on a tour of the things you’d like to change. If you would like to help, contact Caitlin Carlson of COAST at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call community organizer Ana Rico at 805.331.9235 for more information or for other ways you can help.

We need your support, your ideas, your voice!

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

