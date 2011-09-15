Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Garden Party to Feature Artist/Author Mara Purl

The Oct. 2 event will be held at the historic La Casa Nichita residence

By Pat Hitchcock for Unity Shoppe | September 15, 2011 | 12:06 p.m.

Renowned author Mara Purl will be the guest speaker during an afternoon of tea, refreshments and entertainment at a historical residence in Mission Canyon sponsored by The Unity Shoppe.

La Casa Nichita was the home (circa 1907) of Fernand Lungren, an early American artist known as the Pioneer of Painting the American Desert.

The hostess for this special garden party on Sunday, Oct. 2 will be Purl, a national award-winning author known for The Milford-Haven Novels. She will speak on pursuing a successful life in the arts by unifying head and heart and briefly discuss her new novel, What the Heart Knows.

Included in the afternoon’s festivities will be a tour of the 1907 home and grounds, and an award for the best hat worn to the event.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Hitchcock is a public relations coordinator for The Unity Shoppe.

