Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Faculty Recital Spans Reigns of Elizabeths I, II

The Westmont College music faculty will perform a recital at 8 p.m. Friday in Deane Chapel on campus. Admission and parking are free.

The recital’s program ranges far and wide, both stylistically and temporally, and will consist of the first movement of the Sonata in Eb-Major for Viola and Piano, Opus 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (Richard Rintoul on viola and Paula Hatley on piano), three Airs de la Rennaissance Espagnole for bassoon and cello by Daniele Zanettovich (Paul Mori on bassoon and Kathryn Mendenhall on cello), a set of three songs called “Wind Color Vector” by Takashi Yoshimatsu, four songs by the Elizabethan-Jacobean composer John Dowland (tenor Grey Brothers and Nicolas Deuson on guitar), Antonin Dvorak’s perennial favorite, Humoresque, arranged for piano trio by Gary Sheldon (Philip Ficsor on violin; John Sant’ Ambrogio on cello and Steve Hodson on piano), Ernest Bloch’s Prayer for cello and piano (Sant’ Ambrogio on cello and Hodson on piano), and François Poulenc’s Sonata for Flute and Piano (Suzanne Duffy on flute and Seungah Seo on piano).

By now, Dvorak has had almost as much written about him as Brahms (the somewhat older Brahms’ support and patronage was decisive at a turning point in Dvorak’s career), and Bloch, while there is much more to be said about him, is hardly a stranger to Santa Barbara audiences — he was, in fact, composer-in-residence for several early seasons of the Music Academy of the West.

One needn’t explain too much about the Poulenc piece, either, since it is among the most delightful and accessible compositions of this delightful and accessible composer — except to insist that any chance to hear Duffy play it is a chance not to be missed.

According to the liner notes of a CD of her Flute Concerto, “Daniele Zanettovich (born in 1950) is a prizewinning composer who writes and teaches in Northern Italy.” And every list of Japan’s most popular contemporary composers puts Yoshimatsu (born in 1953) very near or at the top. When he was 13, he was deep into the rock of the Walker Brothers and the Ventures, but a year later, he was led away by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. According to his admirers, his style is “easy and tuneful,” while the more critical of his listeners say “his work is simply a post-modern jumble with little coherent theme.” We’ll see.

That leaves Dowland (1562-1626), a dark horse if ever there was one. “Semper Dowland semper dolens” was his motto: Always Dowland, always doleful.

Certainly, his songs are steeped in the fatalistic, even morbid, melancholy of his age, the age of both William Shakespeare and John Donne, of Christopher Marlowe and John Webster, Ben Jonson and Cyril Tourneur.

And yet there is clearly a strain of delight in his songs as well, the delight of a master in the intricacies of English verse. “Were every thought an eye/ And all those eyes could see,/ Her subtle wiles their sights would beguile/ And mock their jealousy.” As Eric van Tassel puts it, “John Dowland was, quite simply, the greatest lutenist in the world in an age that prized the lute above all instruments; and his songs and instrumental music were more widely circulated than any other English music of the time.”

