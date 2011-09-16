Gerald Carpenter: Barenaked Ladies to Play Concert in Thousand Oaks

The Canadian band Barenaked Ladies will play a concert at 8 p.m. Friday in the Fred Kavli Theatre of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

I know it’s customary, when speaking of this group, to label them “alternate rock” or “indie rock,” but that doesn’t really tell you anything useful about them. Alternative to what? Independent of what? As bands go, the Barenaked Ladies are pretty much unique. I haven’t heard everything they’ve ever done, yet when one of their songs begins, I might not know it’s them — but I know it’s not somebody else.

There’s a good deal of humility in popular music today, and some of it is even genuine, but there’s very little in the way of self-deprecating humor that the Barenaked Ladies has in abundance. The odd thing is that this humor comes out as a natural efflorescence in the midst of some really great and moving songs. Like I said, they’re unique — which means they are indescribable in the sort of movie-pitch shorthand that music journalists like to employ. Listen to “The Old Apartment” or “Pinch Me.” The songs are sad and funny — and a little scary — all at the same time.

Ordinarily, I like to ignore, or at least seriously rewrite, the press material available for an act, but the handout for this concert is so clearly a labor of love, by a true fan, that I thought I would pass it along as is:

