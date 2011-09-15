Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Brings Season-Opener to Hahn Hall

The Santa Barbara edition of Camerata Pacifica’s opening concert of its 2011-12 season will take place at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

Camerata members and special guests participating in the concert will include Adrian Spence on flute, Ani Aznavoorian on cello, Joanne Pearce Martin and Vicki Ray on piano, and Ji Hye Jung, Douglas Perkins, Svet Stoyanov and Michael Zell on percussion. (Note the name of Joanne Pearce Martin — charter Camerata member and too long away — and rejoice!)

In various combinations, these sterling musicians will be playing:

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C#-Minor, Opus 3, No. 2 (the prelude), George Crumb’s Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) for 3 Masked Players, Electric Flute, Electric Cello and Amplified Piano, Thierry De Mey’s Musique de Table, for Percussion and Steve Reich’s Sextet for Percussion and Keyboards. (Those attending the 1 p.m. “lunchtime” concert will hear only the De May and Reich pieces.)

Violinist David Harrington once told me — I’m sure he told lots of journalists — that he had founded the Kronos Quartet in order to be able to play Crumb’s Black Angels. Since Spence originally assembled the Camerata Pacifica under the name “Bach Camerata,” we can assume that the Camerata was not founded to play Crumb’s Vox Balinae, and yet there is no doubt that Crumb is among Spence’s most-admired masters, nor that Vox Balinae, which made a very early appearance on Camerata programs, is among his favorite works.

Crumb is a hero to most contemporary musicians, and a very influential composer. As Wikipedia puts it: “He is noted as an explorer of unusual timbres, alternative forms of notation, and extended instrumental and vocal techniques. Examples include seagull effect for the cello (ex. Vox Balanae) …” Crumb, an ardent humanitarian who turned 80 in 2009, has also been a moral force in contemporary music.

De Mey (born in 1956) is a Belgian composer and filmmaker. He has from the outset been involved with writing music for modern dance, and “Table Music” (1987) was written for the Ultima Vez dance company of Wim Vandekeybus.

