Kick Off Goleta Festival with Lemon Launch at Glen Annie Golf Club

California Lemon Festival is set for Oct. 15-16 at Girsh Park

By Kristen Amyx for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 15, 2011 | 6:30 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the California Lemon Festival committee invite the public to celebrate the kickoff to lemon season in Goleta with the Lemon Launch from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Frog Bar & Grill, lemon-flavored beverages and networking with local businesses.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Lemon Festival in Goleta. The community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Girsh Park. Click here for more information.

The Lemon Festival could not happen without the commitment of its sponsors and the Lemon Festival committee.

The cost for the Lemon Launch is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register. Sponsors of the festival receive free admission.

Sponsors of the Lemon Launch are the Glen Annie Golf Club, Montecito Bank & Trust and Jordano’s.

MarBorg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the California Lemon Festival in Goleta. Venoco Inc. is the co-sponsor. Cox is the media sponsor.

The Santa Ynez Band of the Chumash Indians, ParentClick.com and the Santa Barbara Daily Sound are the Sunshine Sponsors. Community West Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group are the Growers Sponsors.

Other sponsors include AMS Entertainment, ATK Space Systems, Ameravant, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Citrix Online, DSR Audio, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Sanitary District, the Goleta Water District, Hollister Brewing Co., Jordano’s, Latitude 34˚ Technologies, Linda Blue Photography, Maravilla, Marmalade Café, Media 27, RCI Builders, Ramada Limited, Raytheon, the Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, Southern California Edison, Tri-Valley Trophies, Wilson Printing and Woodstock’s Pizza.

Media sponsors include Noozhawk, 92.9 KJEE, Central Coast CW-5, Edhat.com, Epicure SB, Family Life Magazine, KDB 93.7, KEYT, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, Kruz 97.5, KSBY-TV 6, KTYD 99.9, Magic 106.3, Radio Bronco 107.7, SBClick.com and Univision.

— Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
