Kick Off Goleta Festival with Lemon Launch at Glen Annie Golf Club

California Lemon Festival is set for Oct. 15-16 at Girsh Park

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the California Lemon Festival committee invite the public to celebrate the kickoff to lemon season in Goleta with the Lemon Launch from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Frog Bar & Grill, lemon-flavored beverages and networking with local businesses.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Lemon Festival in Goleta. The community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Girsh Park. Click here for more information.

The Lemon Festival could not happen without the commitment of its sponsors and the Lemon Festival committee.

The cost for the Lemon Launch is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register. Sponsors of the festival receive free admission.

— Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.