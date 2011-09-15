Santa Barbara County Schools Gear Up for International Walk to School Day

Students in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito will join others around the world in walking or bicycling on Oct. 5

Students in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito will join schoolchildren around the world who are making the commitment to a healthier lifestyle by walking or bicycling to school on Wednesday, Oct. 5, International Walk to School Day.

In the United States, International Walk to School Day is expected to include 5,000 schools from all 50 states. Walkers from the United States will join children and adults in 40 countries.

Walk to School events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

The event is being organized locally by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program, working with school parent champions to have festive greeting tables, the school band, donated prizes and healthy snacks set up to welcome children who walk or roll to school on Oct. 5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. is a local sponsor.

“Communities are using walking and bicycling to school as the first step to change their culture and create environments that are more inviting for everyone, young and old,” said Lauren Marchetti, director of the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

Walk to School Day is an exciting way to encourage students and families to think about the all the benefits of making that choice: saving money on transportation costs, living healthier lives, and reducing air pollution and traffic congestion.

COAST applauds the following schools for their participation:

» Elementary schools: Adams, Brandon, Cold Spring, El Camino, Ellwood, Foothill, Harding University Partnership, Hope, Hollister, Isla Vista, Kellogg, McKinley, Monroe, Monte Vista, Mountain View, Peabody, Vieja Valley and Washington.

» Junior high schools: Goleta Valley, La Colina and La Cumbre.

— Kim Stanley-Zimmerman is the Safe Routes to School coordinator for COAST.