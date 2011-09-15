Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Schools Gear Up for International Walk to School Day

Students in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito will join others around the world in walking or bicycling on Oct. 5

By Kim Stanley-Zimmerman for COAST | September 15, 2011 | 1:23 p.m.

Students in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito will join schoolchildren around the world who are making the commitment to a healthier lifestyle by walking or bicycling to school on Wednesday, Oct. 5, International Walk to School Day.

In the United States, International Walk to School Day is expected to include 5,000 schools from all 50 states. Walkers from the United States will join children and adults in 40 countries.

Walk to School events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

The event is being organized locally by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program, working with school parent champions to have festive greeting tables, the school band, donated prizes and healthy snacks set up to welcome children who walk or roll to school on Oct. 5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. is a local sponsor.

“Communities are using walking and bicycling to school as the first step to change their culture and create environments that are more inviting for everyone, young and old,” said Lauren Marchetti, director of the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

Walk to School Day is an exciting way to encourage students and families to think about the all the benefits of making that choice: saving money on transportation costs, living healthier lives, and reducing air pollution and traffic congestion.

COAST applauds the following schools for their participation:

» Elementary schools: Adams, Brandon, Cold Spring, El Camino, Ellwood, Foothill, Harding University Partnership, Hope, Hollister, Isla Vista, Kellogg, McKinley, Monroe, Monte Vista, Mountain View, Peabody, Vieja Valley and Washington.

» Junior high schools: Goleta Valley, La Colina and La Cumbre.

— Kim Stanley-Zimmerman is the Safe Routes to School coordinator for COAST.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 