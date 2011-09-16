Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Planning Conference Tackles Environmental Quality Act Reform

Enhanced CEQA Action Team has proposed five strategies to improve efficiency

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 16, 2011 | 12:25 a.m.

David Snow and Sande George of the American Planning Association discussed California Environmental Quality Act reform Tuesday night at the APA California Chapter’s annual conference at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

The four-day conference featured 75 conference sessions, nationally renowned keynote speakers, mobile workshops and more than 50 exhibits.

The Cal Chapter APA’s Legislative Update session focused on the Enhanced CEQA Action Team, a collaboration of the Association of Environmental Professionals and the APA chapter that developed regulatory changes to enhance CEQA’s efficiency. CEQA is a statute that requires public agencies to identify a project’s environmental impacts.

The ECAT proposed five reforms to improve efficiency: eliminating disruptive late input to the Environmental Review Process, modifying ineffective infill project streamlining provisions, improving the defensibility of thorough negative declarations, eliminating redundancy by improving tiering provisions and improving cumulative impact analysis.

“I’m looking forward to a robust and comprehensive review of CEQA and what needs to be reformed rather than project-specific issues,” said Snow, the APA’s vice president of legislation.

He said the reforms ECAT proposed will maintain CEQA’s original intent and structure but speed up the process.

“You have the development community who is looking to reduce requirements by weakening CEQA because of litigation requirements, and on the other end you have environmentalists who want the most protective regime,” he said. “But this isn’t the type of situation where you throw the whole thing out.”

Everyone must understand that more process doesn’t equal more protection, said George, the APA’s executive director and lobbyist.

“What I think everyone is looking for is shortening the amount of time it takes, certainly for cities and counties it’s (shortening the) process,” she said. “Given some of the things you do have to go through, you could streamline the process and get to the meat of the issue and not deal with extraneous matters that don’t have to do with end product.”

The secretary of resources will review the amendments and revise CEQA guidelines by the end of the year.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 